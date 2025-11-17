Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 55.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 21.62 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 55.47% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.6225.0413.7417.252.744.201.783.671.222.74

