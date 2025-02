Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 183.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.17% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems rose 183.78% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 86.17% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.4915.8428.5215.038.222.384.261.443.151.11

