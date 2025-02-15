Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries has acquired 100% equity stake in Lakadia B Power Transmission (LPTL) for a total consideration of Rs 6.73 crore.

This transaction results in LPTL becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

"The Company has today, at 6:03 P.M. (IST), acquired 100% equity stake of Lakadia B Power Transmission Limited (LPTL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 6.73 crore. With this acquisition, LPTL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," the Mukesh Ambani-owned company said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Industries is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Reliance Industries had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 0.06% to settle at Rs 1216.95 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 183.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Brightcom Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 243.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BHEL soars as PAT zooms 123% YoY to Rs 135 crore in Q3 FY25

Chadha Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.31 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story