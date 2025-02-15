Brightcom Group reports consolidated net profit of Rs 243.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 269.38% to Rs 1673.96 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group reported to Rs 243.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 269.38% to Rs 1673.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 453.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1673.96453.1825.518.91427.0340.40350.60-30.24243.56-24.20

