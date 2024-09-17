Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Infra to mull fund raising on Sep 19

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reliance Infrastructure informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 19 September 2024, to approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets.

The company may issue equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method including determination of issue price, if any and seeking members and other approval(s), as the board may deem appropriate.

Reliance-Infra is an infrastructure company, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and airport in the infrastructure space and in the defence sector.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Infra reported net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 2,705.31 crore in Q4 FY23. Net sales jumped 11.9% to Rs 4,685.96 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 1.51% to end at Rs 215.75 on Monday, 16 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

