Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 139.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 139.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 86.69% to Rs 5.75 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 139.02% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.69% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.43% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 19.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.753.08 87 19.3318.68 3 OPM %33.9125.97 -16.1411.78 - PBDT1.480.36 311 3.312.37 40 PBT1.490.37 303 3.292.32 42 NP0.980.41 139 2.461.79 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 68.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Barometers trim losses; consumer durables advance

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story