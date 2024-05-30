Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 139.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.69% to Rs 5.75 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 139.02% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.69% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.43% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 19.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



