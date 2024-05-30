Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman declined 43.59% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 972.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.88% to Rs 34.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.3811.68 15 34.2919.72 74 OPM %5.906.16 -5.984.92 - PBDT0.350.54 -35 1.830.79 132 PBT0.190.36 -47 1.150.08 1338 NP0.220.39 -44 1.180.11 973

