Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman declined 43.59% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 972.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.88% to Rs 34.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

13.3811.6834.2919.725.906.165.984.920.350.541.830.790.190.361.150.080.220.391.180.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News