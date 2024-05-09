Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 224.10 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 86.45% to Rs 25.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 224.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.48% to Rs 85.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.22% to Rs 802.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales224.10176.28 27 802.20552.40 45 OPM %20.0912.25 -18.2412.51 - PBDT37.6419.11 97 127.4261.66 107 PBT33.8118.51 83 115.6559.69 94 NP25.0413.43 86 85.9844.21 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes plans investment of Rs 175 cr for capacity expansion

Venus Pipes spurts on expansion plan

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Industrials shares fall

Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Swan Energy update on acquisition of Reliance Naval &amp; Engineering

EMS successfully bids for project of UPCL VCVGS Urja Bhawan, Dehradun

Indian Hotels Co extends its partnership with CG Hospitality

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story