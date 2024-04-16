Veranda Learning advances after forming strategic partnership with Pearson

Veranda Learning Solutions gained 1.85% to Rs 195.05 after the company announced a strategic agreement with Pearson to synergize their expertise in content creation and delivery of resources for test preparation and higher education in India.

With an initial focus on competitive test preparation and IT education content, Pearson and Veranda will explore broadening their collaboration to offer comprehensive hybrid learning solutions in the higher education sector in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Through this collaboration, Pearson aims to expand the reach and accessibility of its hybrid learning solutions, catering to the evolving needs of learners across India. Leveraging its extensive experience and well-established presence in India, Pearson will deliver higher education solutions that meet the international standards while addressing the specific demands of the India job market.

Veranda, leveraging its extensive experience in training students across diverse domains and geographies, will tailor educational content for Indian students by integrating its distinct pedagogical approaches.

This partnership promises to provide Indian learners with a distinctive and highly impactful array of learning solutions for skill development, upskilling and reskilling.

Rajesh Pankaj, chief program officer of Veranda Learning, said: We are delighted to join forces with Pearson.

This strategic alliance opens doors to collaborative opportunities, fostering innovation and creativity in learning solutions for various education segments.

By combining our strengths, Veranda and Pearson promise to bring out effective hybrid learning products that are created by experienced faculty who have hands-on knowledge of students requirements.

Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a public listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 91.81% to Rs 91.84 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 47.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News