Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veranda Learning gains on buying 50% stake in Tapasya Educational Institutions

Veranda Learning gains on buying 50% stake in Tapasya Educational Institutions

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veranda Learning Solutions rallied 4.99% to Rs 187.35 after the company acquired 50% of equity shares in Tapasya Educational Institutions (TEIPL) through its subsidiary, Veranda XL Learning Solutions.

The company has valued TEIPL at Rs 240 crore. With this addition, Veranda wants to achieve the goal of reaching 1 million students by FY24.

Tapasya has been providing services to 19 inter/PU colleges and 10 degree colleges across Telangana and Karnataka, with over 13,000 students. It provides management bandwidth and allied services to colleges offering advanced courses in Management and Commerce, nationally and internationally. It also facilitates students by providing professional courses like CA and CMA, as well as integrated programs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Suresh Kalpathi, executive director and chairman of Veranda said, By having Tapasya under the Veranda umbrella, we will now have a significant footprint in the Telangana and Karnataka markets.

Muppala Sreedhar, founder and chairman of Tapasya Institutions, stated, This alliance reaffirms our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, cultivating excellence, and sculpting the leaders of tomorrow who will shape the world with ingenuity and resilience.

Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a public listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programmes.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 91.81% to Rs 91.84 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 47.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Veranda Learning's arm buys 50% stake in Tapasya Educational Institutions

Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the December 2023 quarter

AGS Transact Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

NIBE enters into licensing agreement with DRDO

G.M. Breweries soars on bonus share proposal

Man Inds hits the roof on appointing Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Gensol arm Scorpius Trackers achieves milestone of 1000 MW contracted orders

JSW Steel gains as arm commissions hot strip mill at Karnataka plant

Indian Oil, Panasonic Energy partner to make lithium cells in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story