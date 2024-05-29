Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 9.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 291.20 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes rose 9.64% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.90% to Rs 17.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 1072.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1113.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

291.20305.491072.711113.124.503.524.554.109.267.8732.3934.606.556.2524.1028.234.894.4617.7221.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News