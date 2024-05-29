Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 9.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 291.20 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes rose 9.64% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 291.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.90% to Rs 17.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 1072.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1113.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales291.20305.49 -5 1072.711113.12 -4 OPM %4.503.52 -4.554.10 - PBDT9.267.87 18 32.3934.60 -6 PBT6.556.25 5 24.1028.23 -15 NP4.894.46 10 17.7221.07 -16

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

