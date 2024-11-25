Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Symphony Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2024.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd lost 5.16% to Rs 1153.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13298 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd crashed 4.16% to Rs 1345.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9572 shares in the past one month.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd tumbled 3.60% to Rs 626.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd dropped 3.33% to Rs 1453. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20437 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd pared 3.17% to Rs 248.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

