Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 131.54 crore

Net Loss of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 131.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 445.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

131.54118.10445.75476.052.741.090.862.477.06-31.7027.12-18.365.76-32.3623.47-21.37-1.80-26.8814.03-15.30

