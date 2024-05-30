Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024
Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 67.46% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.66% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 96.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.1819.89 22 96.3983.86 15 OPM %12.8218.25 -16.4017.03 - PBDT2.452.49 -2 13.0710.92 20 PBT1.081.19 -9 7.325.41 35 NP0.551.69 -67 5.204.83 8

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

