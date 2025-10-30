Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Vikram Solar unveiled its latest product, Hypersol Pro, at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025. The new N-Type module has been meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, reliability, and longevity for next-generation solar installations.

Building on the success of the Hypersol series, Hypersol Pro ensures zero reverse power loss, enabling unidirectional current flow that minimizes energy waste and maximizes total power generation even under voltage mismatch scenarios. It is ideal for rooftops, commercial and industrial installations with battery systems, as well as utility-scale projects with closely spaced strings.

Hypersol Pro is available in two variants, G12R and M10R, delivering up to 23.69% and 23.61% efficiency, with power outputs of 640 Wp and 610 Wp, respectively. Unlike conventional modules, its advanced design ensures unidirectional current flow, effectively eliminating reverse current and minimizing energy waste to maximize total power generation. The module also seamlessly integrates into rooftop, ground-mount, floating, or hybrid configurations, offering consistent protection and stable output across all system types. The innovative new design set new standards for hotspot-resistant performance, preventing reverse current between parallel module strings to protect cells and extend module life, enabling sustained, high-efficiency performance throughout its operational lifetime.