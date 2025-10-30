Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Vikram Solar unveiled its latest product, Hypersol Pro, at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025. The new N-Type module has been meticulously engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, reliability, and longevity for next-generation solar installations.
Building on the success of the Hypersol series, Hypersol Pro ensures zero reverse power loss, enabling unidirectional current flow that minimizes energy waste and maximizes total power generation even under voltage mismatch scenarios. It is ideal for rooftops, commercial and industrial installations with battery systems, as well as utility-scale projects with closely spaced strings.
Hypersol Pro is available in two variants, G12R and M10R, delivering up to 23.69% and 23.61% efficiency, with power outputs of 640 Wp and 610 Wp, respectively. Unlike conventional modules, its advanced design ensures unidirectional current flow, effectively eliminating reverse current and minimizing energy waste to maximize total power generation. The module also seamlessly integrates into rooftop, ground-mount, floating, or hybrid configurations, offering consistent protection and stable output across all system types. The innovative new design set new standards for hotspot-resistant performance, preventing reverse current between parallel module strings to protect cells and extend module life, enabling sustained, high-efficiency performance throughout its operational lifetime.
Designed to optimize every watt generated, the product minimizes internal energy losses for consistent power output, delivering higher energy yield and faster return on investment. It is smart, energy-ready and compatible with hybrid, bi-directional, as well as smart grid connected configurations. It also offers universal compatibility across rooftop, ground mounted, floating, and hybrid applications.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app