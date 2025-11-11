Bajaj Finance standalone net profit declines 24.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 16893.09 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance declined 24.28% to Rs 4250.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5613.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 16893.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14146.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16893.0914146.5466.2266.335944.834842.275703.284646.614250.775613.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News