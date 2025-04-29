Vimta Labs rises after strong Q4 performance; board OKs 1:1 bonus share issue

Vimta Labs gained 1.42% to Rs 1035.65 after the company reported 31.2% increase in net profit from continuing operations to Rs 18.32 crore on a 31.4% rise in total income to Rs 96.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 31.9% to Rs 34.68 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 26.30 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was 36.1% in Q4 FY25 as against 36.0% in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 25.03 crore, up by 39.5% from Rs 17.94 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Tax outgo for the fourth quarter was Rs 6.71 crore as against Rs 3.98 crore in the same period last year.

Vimta Labs has reported 36.8% rise in net profit to Rs 66.75 crore on a 19.1% increase in total income to Rs 348.22 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

Total debt as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs. 8.5 crore. Cash and cash equivalents, including bank balance, stood at Rs 32.9 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The board of Vimta Labs has granted its approval for increasing the companys borrowing powers up to Rs 300 crore, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Also Read

The companys board has approved a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

The board has also recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Vimta Labs has announced its strategic expansion into Biologics Contract Research and Development services.

"This foray marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to serve the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. The new service line will focus on Novel Biologic Entities (NBEs), biosimilars, and peptide-based therapeutics using both microbial and mammalian platforms.

Capabilities will include end-to-end development from clone and process development to drug product development and biosimilarity assessment. Development lab is being set up, with requisite manpower by Q3 of FY26, and revenues are expected to commence from FY27, the company stated.

Harita Vasireddi, managing director, Vimta Labs, said: "We are pleased to report strong earnings and good growth this year, driven by growth in pharmaceutical services. Our pharma business benefited from increased traction in clinical and analytical services, supported by capacity expansion and deeper client engagements.

We are excited to announce our entry into Biologics Contract R&D services, a strategic move that aligns with the future of healthcare and enhances our capabilities across the biopharma value chain. This initiative will enable Vimta to offer end-to-end support for biologics development, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in high-quality, science-driven innovation."

Vimta Labs is a leading contract research and testing organization, providing food, agri, bio/pharmaceutical, medical device, speciality chemical, and electronics companies an integrated scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise to support all stages of product development and manufacturing process. Vimta also provides environmental assessments and testing services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News