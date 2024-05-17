Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 550.31 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics declined 0.50% to Rs 104.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 550.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 519.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.95% to Rs 322.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 419.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.34% to Rs 1899.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2072.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales550.31519.28 6 1899.962072.73 -8 OPM %27.2428.35 -24.7227.56 - PBDT158.68158.03 0 504.89622.19 -19 PBT139.13141.51 -2 431.96563.16 -23 NP104.14104.66 0 322.97419.16 -23

