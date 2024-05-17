Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 295.00 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 55.67% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 295.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.20% to Rs 57.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 1018.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 809.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.00268.10 10 1018.28809.15 26 OPM %11.629.06 -11.8910.81 - PBDT27.5616.32 69 94.9254.65 74 PBT23.7811.91 100 79.1235.96 120 NP16.1910.40 56 57.8431.40 84

