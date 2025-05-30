Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.125.5421.1721.516.059.036.007.300.260.420.981.160.090.210.290.370.090.140.220.29

