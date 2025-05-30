Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.890.813.203.0583.1558.0280.9478.030.270.010.880.660.240.010.760.660.180.010.550.50

