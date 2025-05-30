Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 296.88% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net Loss of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reported to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 296.88% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.68% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.270.32 297 3.491.90 84 OPM %-151.97-78.13 --46.9912.63 - PBDT-1.77-0.43 -312 4.15-0.31 LP PBT-1.80-0.44 -309 4.10-0.36 LP NP-2.12-0.23 -822 3.56-0.23 LP

