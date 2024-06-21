Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net loss of Vinayak Vanijya reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 0.200.11 82 OPM %-450.00-50.00 --205.00-36.36 - PBDT-0.30-0.01 -2900 -0.31-0.04 -675 PBT-0.30-0.01 -2900 -0.31-0.04 -675 NP-0.220 0 -0.23-0.03 -667

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Swojas Energy Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Central Cables reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex drops 269 pts, Nifty holds 23,500, IT stocks climb

Dee Development Engineers IPO subscribed 98.52 times

Board of PVV Infra approves change in directorate

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story