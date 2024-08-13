Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 49.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 833.40 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 49.95% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 833.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 850.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales833.40850.82 -2 OPM %5.898.34 -PBDT45.6883.93 -46 PBT39.6478.87 -50 NP29.4558.84 -50

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

