Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

Vintage Coffee and Beverages has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.23 crore in Q1 FY26, which is more than three times the PAT of Rs 4.55 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Net sales rose by 2.3 times to Rs 101.61 crore in the June25 quarter from Rs 43.67 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total operating expenditure increased to Rs 83.57 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 35.97 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 15.56 crore, which is over 3x the pre-tax profit of Rs 5 crore in Q1 FY25.

Balakrishna Tati, chairman and managing director of Vintage Coffee & Beverages, said: We are proud to deliver another strong quarter despite seasonally weak quarter. The company delivered its highest ever Q1 revenue, operating profit and profit after tax in the history of company. This performance reflects the solid execution of our growth strategy, expansion of manufacturing capacity, and increasing acceptance of our products in domestic and international markets. We are confident of improving performance further in FY26 on the back of robust demand and higher capacity utilisation. The company has taken all steps for the timely completion of an additional 4,500 MTPA spray dried and agglomerated capacity expansion, which is likely to be completed by end of March 2026. This will take the total capacity to 11,000 MTPA from the current 6,500 MTPA.

The board of directors have approved preferential issue of equity shares and warrants aggregating Rs 215.76 crore on 4th July 2025. The proposed preferential issue will bring in marquee institutional investors of scale and repute demonstrating confidence in the companys products and growth plans. The proposed preferential issue will help the company set up an additional 5,000 MTPA plant of freeze-dried coffee adding to 11,000 MTPA spray dried and agglomerated capacities by end of FY27. This will ensure consistent growth in the companys expansion as well as adding new premium products. Vintage Coffee and Beverages (VCBL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting instant coffee, instant chicory and a range of other beverages. With a strong foothold in private labeling, it offers bespoke solutions that cater to diverse customers' needs.