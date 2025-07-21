Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 58219 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1295 shares
Mastek Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 July 2025.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 58219 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1295 shares. The stock rose 6.44% to Rs.1,013.30. Volumes stood at 1505 shares in the last session.
Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 93008 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 32.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2857 shares. The stock rose 10.45% to Rs.2,752.20. Volumes stood at 3828 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd recorded volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4023 shares. The stock gained 5.68% to Rs.307.20. Volumes stood at 6310 shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 61972 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7130 shares. The stock slipped 3.60% to Rs.2,041.75. Volumes stood at 7959 shares in the last session.
National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 11.37 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.67% to Rs.195.00. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app