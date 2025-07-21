Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 58219 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1295 shares

Mastek Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 July 2025.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 58219 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1295 shares. The stock rose 6.44% to Rs.1,013.30. Volumes stood at 1505 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 93008 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 32.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2857 shares. The stock rose 10.45% to Rs.2,752.20. Volumes stood at 3828 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd recorded volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 25.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4023 shares. The stock gained 5.68% to Rs.307.20. Volumes stood at 6310 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 61972 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7130 shares. The stock slipped 3.60% to Rs.2,041.75. Volumes stood at 7959 shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 11.37 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.67% to Rs.195.00. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

