HDFC Bank gains after Q1 PAT jumps 12.24% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus and special dividend

HDFC Bank rose 1.99% to Rs 1996.30 after the bank's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2025 stood at Rs 18155.21 crore, a growth of 12.24% over the quarter ended June 2024.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 5.4% to Rs 31440 crore from Rs 29840 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. Core net interest margin was at 3.35% on total assets, reflecting assets repricing faster than deposits, as against 3.46% for the prior quarter ended March 2025.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 2025 were Rs 14441.63 crore (including the floating provisions of Rs 9000 crore and additional contingent provisions of Rs 1700 crore mentioned above), as against Rs 2602.06 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

The bank's credit performance across all segments continues to remain steady, in a credit environment that remains benign. The bank has considered this as an opportune stage to enhance its floating provisions, which are not specific to any portfolio, nor meant for any specific anticipated risks, but act as a countercyclical buffer for making the balance sheet more resilient. Accordingly, the Bank has made floating provisions of Rs 9000 crore, and additional contingent provisions of Rs 1700 crore during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets were at 1.40% of gross advances as on June 2025 (1.14% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), as against 1.33% as on March 2025 (1.13% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), and 1.33% as on June 2024 (1.16% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment). Net non-performing assets were at 0.47% of net advances as on June 2025 as against 0.43% as on March 2025 and 0.39% as on June 2024.

The bank's average deposits were Rs 26,57,600 crore for the June 2025 quarter, a growth of 16.4% over Rs 22,83,100 crore for the June 2024 quarter, and 5.1% over Rs 25,28,000 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The bank's average CASA deposits were Rs 8,60,400 crore for the June 2025 quarter, a growth of 6.1% over Rs 8,10,600 crore for the June 2024 quarter, and 3.8% over Rs 8,28,900 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Gross advances were at Rs 26,53,200 crore as of June 2025, an increase of 6.7% over June 2024. Retail loans grew by 8.1%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.1% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 1.7%. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances.

The bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.9% as on June 2025 (19.3% as on June 2024) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.8% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.4% as of June 2025. Risk-weighted Assets were at Rs 27,15,800 crore. The board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1, pre-bonus issuance. The board has approved issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date, subject to approval of shareholders.