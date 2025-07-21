Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced that Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya has tendered her resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Bhattacharyya has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organization. Along with her role as CFO, she will also relinquish her responsibilities as key managerial personnel and senior management official of the company.

The company added that details regarding her last working day and a copy of her resignation letter will be shared with the stock exchange in due course.

Schneider Electric is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity distribution including products such as distribution transformers, medium-voltage switchgears, medium and low voltage protection relays and electricity distribution and automation equipment.