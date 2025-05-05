City Union Bank rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 288 cr

City Union Bank jumped 3.03% to Rs 178.80 after the private sector bank's net profit rallied 13% to Rs 288 crore on 15% jump in total income to Rs 1,784 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) rose 10% to Rs 601 crore in March 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 547 crore in Q4 FY24. For Q4 FY25, NIM was at 3.60% as against 3.66% in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 13.48% year on year (YoY) to Rs 362.96 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies jumped 25.34% to Rs 440.96 crore in March 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 351.81 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The bank made a provision of Rs 555 crore as of 31 March 2025 as against Rd 501 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) was at Rs 1,638.16 crore as on 31 March 2025, down 11.66% as against Rs 1,854.43 crore as on 31 March 2024. The ratio of gross NPA stood at 3.09% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 3.99% as on 31 March 2024. The ratio of net NPA stood at 1.25% as of 31 March 2025, compared with 1.97% as of 31 March 2024.

The banks capital adequacy as on 31 March 2025 as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on Basel III norms is 23.75% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 22.70%, well above regulatory requirements.

On a full year basis, the banks net profit rallied 11% to Rs 1,124 crore on 21% rise in total income to Rs 6,732 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Total deposits of the bank had increased by 14% and increased to Rs 63,526 crore in FY25 from Rs 55,657 crore in corresponding period last year. CASA portion stood at 29% to total deposits. Cost of Deposits increased to 5.85% in FY25 from 5.59 % in FY24.

Total advances increased by 14% for FY25 to Rs 53,066 crore from Rs 46,481 crore in FY 24. Average credit deposit ratio stood at 84%.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend Rs 2 per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Payment of which will be subject to approval by the shareholders cif the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

City Union Bank is an old sector private sector bank with 875 branches across 16 states and three Union territories. It is a scheduled commercial Bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. It is professionally managed and governed. City Union Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure including ATMs, Net Banking, Mobile Banking, E-Wallet, and Social Media Banking for personal as well as business banking customers.

