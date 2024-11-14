Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 35810.00% to Rs 359.10 crore

Net profit of Vintron Informatics reported to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35810.00% to Rs 359.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales359.101.00 35810 OPM %8.06-6.00 -PBDT29.31-0.06 LP PBT29.30-0.07 LP NP22.41-0.07 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

