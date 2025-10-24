Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Vinyas Innovative Technologies announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 33.15 crore from a domestic customer.

According to an exchange filing, the orders are for the manufacture and supply of PCBA and are scheduled to be executed over six months.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the order, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies specializes in design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing services, catering to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the electronics sector. Its key product is printed circuit boards (PCBs).