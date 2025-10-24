Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to distribute Tirzepatide in India under second brand 'Yurpeak'

Cipla has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company (India) to distribute & promote Tirzepatide in India under a second brand name, Yurpeak, aiming to expand access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The introduction of a second brand of Tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lillys commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions, said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India.

Our missionto make life better for people around the worlddrives our commitment to accelerate the introduction of innovative medicines and expand access to hard-to-reach communities. With India facing a growing burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity, broader availability of Tirzepatide will ensure that more patients can benefit from this innovative therapy, he added.

Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, while Cipla will distribute and promote the brand across India. The product will be priced the same as Mounjaro, Lillys existing Tirzepatide brand. Tirzepatide is the first and only dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, prescribed as an adjunct to diet and exercise for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. Yurpeak will be available in the KwikPen presentation a multi-dose, single-patient-use prefilled pen with four fixed doses, administered once weekly. The pen will be offered in six dose strengths 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg allowing healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans for individual patient needs.

Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, Cipla, added, At Cipla, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing patient care by facilitating access to the best of global scientific innovation. With the introduction of Yurpeak (Tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Cipla reported 10.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297.62 crore on a 3.93% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,957.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.