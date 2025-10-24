Refex Industries gains on securing Rs 300-cr mining order in Jharkhand

Refex Industries advanced 4.12% to Rs 365.20 after bagging an order worth Rs 300 crore from a large mining entity in Jharkhand for removal of overburden (OB), excavation, and transportation of coal.

The project is scheduled for execution within eight months, with an extension period of up to four years.

Chennai-based Refex Industries has built a portfolio spanning ash and coal handling, wind energy, and green mobility solutions.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Refex Industries declined 29.50% to Rs 21.17 crore, while net sales declined 35.15% to Rs 383.25 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News