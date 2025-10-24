CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 727.05, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.74% rally in NIFTY and a 8.66% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.05, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25810.5. The Sensex is at 84253.8, down 0.36%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 4.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35619.15, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.76 lakh shares in last one month.