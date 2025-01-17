Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 27.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.94% to Rs 146.40 crore

Net profit of Vinyl Chemicals (I) declined 27.71% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 146.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 159.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.40159.032.505.506.649.386.619.365.016.93

