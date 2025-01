Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 148.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 219.68 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 148.94% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 219.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 155.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.219.68155.3629.4620.1675.1440.5264.0830.1943.3917.43

