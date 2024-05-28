Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 29.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 29.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 17.17% to Rs 11.72 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 29.29% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.17% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.05% to Rs 3.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.63% to Rs 45.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.7214.15 -17 45.6556.10 -19 OPM %10.9214.84 -11.359.48 - PBDT1.502.01 -25 5.425.03 8 PBT1.371.90 -28 4.964.66 6 NP0.991.40 -29 3.683.47 6

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

