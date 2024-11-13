Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 69.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.38% to Rs 8.90 croreNet profit of Vinyoflex declined 69.07% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.38% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.9011.04 -19 OPM %3.7112.59 -PBDT0.501.39 -64 PBT0.401.29 -69 NP0.300.97 -69
