Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 69.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 19.38% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 69.07% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.38% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.9011.04 -19 OPM %3.7112.59 -PBDT0.501.39 -64 PBT0.401.29 -69 NP0.300.97 -69

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

