Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 69.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.38% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 69.07% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.38% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.9011.043.7112.590.501.390.401.290.300.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News