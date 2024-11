Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 79.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.13% to Rs 85.06 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 79.53% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.13% to Rs 85.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.85.06123.51-3.308.918.1233.467.3832.986.7532.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News