Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 14.62% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.237.71 7 OPM %74.4870.82 -PBDT4.604.03 14 PBT4.584.01 14 NP3.453.01 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Canada moves to end labour disputes at ports citing economic damage

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story