Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 14.62% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.237.7174.4870.824.604.034.584.013.453.01

