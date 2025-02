Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 52.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 38.94 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries declined 52.70% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.38.9436.434.268.811.493.051.402.971.052.22

