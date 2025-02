Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 65.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.03% to Rs 12.09 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 65.38% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.0910.4213.0711.521.531.141.180.720.860.52

