Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 24.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 30.98 croreNet profit of Virat Crane Industries rose 24.16% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 30.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.9832.63 -5 OPM %10.207.94 -PBDT3.042.46 24 PBT2.952.38 24 NP2.211.78 24
