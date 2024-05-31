Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 277.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit rises 277.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net profit of Virat Crane Industries rose 277.36% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 134.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.0531.92 13 134.48123.12 9 OPM %11.794.98 -9.147.42 - PBDT4.111.50 174 11.798.83 34 PBT4.001.42 182 11.448.51 34 NP4.001.06 277 10.12-4.08 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

