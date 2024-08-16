Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 134.73 crore

Net Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 234.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.134.73234.969.172.195.15-2.13-6.92-14.00-6.92-14.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp