Lypsa Gems & Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 41.32% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.32% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.422.42 -41 OPM %9.152.89 -PBDT0.130.07 86 PBT0.070.01 600 NP0.070.01 600

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

