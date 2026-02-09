Associate Sponsors

Visaka Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 367.55 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 367.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 351.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales367.55351.42 5 OPM %6.973.24 -PBDT19.251.82 958 PBT2.87-14.25 LP NP1.92-10.98 LP

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

