Vishnu Chemicals slips after Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Vishnu Chemicals fell 2.16% to Rs 454.70 after its standalone net profit dropped 35.75% to Rs 14.63 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 22.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations rose 21.45% YoY to Rs 295.27 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) plunged 44.71% to Rs 20.60 crore, from Rs 37.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 32.17% YoY to Rs 277.43 crore, driven by a 59.96% rise in the cost of materials consumed to Rs 175.09 crore. Employee benefit expenses grew 14.71% YoY to Rs 12.48 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY25.

Furthermore, the company also announced the reappointment of Ch. Krishna Murthy as the chairman & managing director for another five-year term.

Vishnu Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and exporting chromium chemicals and barium compounds across the world.

