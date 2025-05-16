Zee Learn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wanbury Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2025.

Wanbury Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Global Surfaces Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2025.

Zee Learn Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 7.83 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wanbury Ltd soared 14.50% to Rs 318.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13458 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd surged 14.48% to Rs 493.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Surfaces Ltd advanced 12.13% to Rs 128. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3236 shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd added 11.66% to Rs 208.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24001 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News