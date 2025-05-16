NCC Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 239 cr

NCC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 253.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 6.12% as against Rs 239.16 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations tumbled 5.45% to Rs 6,130.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,484.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 367.16 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.53% from Rs 358.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

The company has reported EBITDA of Rs 556 crore in Q4 FY25, up 0.90% YoY.

In Q4 FY25, the revenue from construction was at Rs 6,092.45 crore (down 3.69% YoY) and Real Estate revenue was at Rs 38.43 crore (down 73.69% YoY).

On Full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 15.38% to Rs 819.88 crore on 8.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,199.36 crore in FY25 over FY24.

During the year, the company secured orders worth Rs 32,888 crore (including change in scope), and the order book stood at Rs 71,568 crore on a consolidated basis and Rs 1,62,471 crore on a standalone basis as of 31st March 2025.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended equlty divldend Rs 2.20 per share, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at their annuol generol meeiing.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

Shares of NCC tanked 3.18% to Rs 222 on the BSE.

